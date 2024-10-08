Uttarakhand to have portal for marriage, live-in registrations

<p>New Delhi: Based on the law passed by the state assembly, Uttarakhand will soon have a single-window digital web portal for the registration of marriages, live-in relationships, wills and succession instruments. </p><p>The provisions are part of the rules drafted by the UCC implementation committee headed by former bureaucrat Shatrughan Singh who held its final meeting in Dehradun. </p><p>“We have recommended means and methods wherein someone sitting at home is able to draft and even change one’s will and succession online,” Manu Gaur, a member of the UCC rules drafting committee told <em>DH</em>.</p>.Assam govt undecided on comprehensive UCC: CM Himanta.<p>The Uttarakhand UCC web portal will be integrated into other government websites to enable it to pick up data on marriages, deaths, birth and divorces.</p><p>The bill to implement UCC in Uttarakhand was passed by the BJP government in the state just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. </p><p>The bill got presidential assent earlier this year as Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement UCC. </p><p>The draft rules finalised by the UCC committee will now be sent to the Pushkar Singh Dhami government for notification.</p>