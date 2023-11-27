Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Bengal BJP MLA writes to Modi seeking financial support for trapped workers from state

Kolkata: A BJP MLA from West Bengal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial help for two of the 41 trapped workers in the Uttarkashi tunnel, who are residents of his Assembly constituency in the state.

Biman Ghosh, who represents Pursurah assembly constituency, in a letter to the prime minister stated that the “way the government is trying hard to rescue the trapped workers is satisfactory and commendable”.

Ghosh stated that among the 41 trapped workers, Souvik Pakhira and Joydeb Pramanik are residents of Pursura assembly constituency in the Hooghly district. The BJP leader said that he knows the two workers and their families personally. He added that the two are the only earners for their families that are below the poverty line.