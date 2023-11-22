Uttarkashi tunnel collapse exposes 'callous attitude' towards workers' safety: Trade unions

"Geologists and experts have come forward saying that companies and agencies involved in tunnel construction in India tend to overlook safety concerns and measures suggested by them for the sake of cutting costs and maximising profits! Principles of New Austrian Tunneling Method, which is both a construction method and a design philosophy are also not followed in the true sense," they said.

The trade unions further added that serious concerns have been raised by an expert regarding toxic gases being generated inside the tunnel.

"The workers complained that the hume pipes which were placed after one of the earlier accidents had also been removed even before completion of work at the tunnel," it said.