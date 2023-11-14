Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Trapped labourer speaks to his son

Uttarkashi: Gabbar Singh Negi, one of the 40 labourers trapped in the under-construction tunnel that collapsed on the Char Dham route, spoke to his son on Tuesday.

"I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds using the pipe through which oxygen is being supplied to the stranded workers," Akash Singh Negi told PTI.

The conversation lasted just a few seconds, he said.

"He said they were safe. He asked us not to worry as the company is with them," Akash said.

Akash came along with his uncle Maharaj Singh Negi and three others from Uttarakhand's Kotdwar to enquire about his father's well-being.