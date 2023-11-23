Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Iron mesh hurdle removed, 12-14 hours to reach trapped workers

"It will take 12 to 14 hours more to complete the drilling and reach the workers. After that, it will take three more hours to take the workers out one by one and that will be done with the help of the NDRF," he added.

According to Khulbe, it took about six hours to cut the iron mesh.

The drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble had to be halted for some hours after hitting the hurdle late Wednesday.

With the hurdle removed, the process of pipe pushing has resumed, officials said.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made to provide immediate medical care to the 41 trapped workers after they are evacuated, officials said.

A 41-bed separate ward has been readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for Silkyara tunnel evacuees and 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel to rush them there as soon as they crawl out, officials said.