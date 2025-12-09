Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Vande Mataram' debate: Amit Shah slams Congress over 'divisive politics'

He questions Rahul Gandhi's absence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Lok Sabha on the national song
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 10:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 10:33 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndiaIndia PoliticsVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us