Varanasi court gives 10-day time to ASI to submit survey report on Gyanvapi

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court on Saturday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The ASI was earlier given time till November 17 to submit the report but on Friday, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court.

According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI sought more time due to the non-availability of the technical report.