VIP culture not reducing in India: Survey

<p>New Delhi: VIP culture is not reducing India and 2 in 3 citizens surveyed say it is very much prevalent in most of the places. </p><p>An online survey has revealed that the VIP culture is visible in many places including government offices, on roads, hospitals, places of worship and public events. </p><p>Total 10 newborns lost their lives in Jhansi on Friday due to a hospital fire and 16 children are battling for life. While the parents of these deceased children were collecting the dead bodies, videos surfaced of workers marking roads for VVIP visit of a minister coming to the hospital. This was received criticism from Opposition parties particularly from Congress. </p><p>The study was conducted by Local Circles to seek the views of people on the VIP culture. </p><p>Outrage by citizens when VIP arrangements were observed in Jhansi post the death of 10 newborns due to hospital fire</p><p>The survey report revealed that 83% of those who have been to Government offices say they are ridden with VIP culture, 25% say they have experienced it at hospitals just within the last one year, over 70% point to misuse of VIP powers in religious places and property related violations a major outcome of VIP culture, said a statement from Local Circles. </p><p>"Citizens on various social community platforms have also reported how in government offices VIPs get easy access to officials, are able to shorten the time taken to get a grievance redressed or get required clearance while others struggle to get their work done. What is shameful is that when visiting government offices citizens are handicapped by having to use non-functional or leaky lavatories while the clean facilities are locked for use only by senior officials, which is a clear display of affluent culture, " the survey said. </p>