Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Voice of the voiceless: Congress hails Rahul Gandhi's first 100 days as LoP

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said 100 days ago, India not only got a leader of opposition, "we found a voice".
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 20:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 20:13 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us