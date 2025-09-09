Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Voting begins for vice presidential election; PM Narendra Modi first to cast vote

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between Radhakrishnan and Reddy, with the ruling NDA having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 06:42 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us