VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls for 'ideological' counter-attack on forces attacking India's shared cultural heritage

<p>Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said there should be an "ideological and mental counter-attack" on forces trying to attack the shared cultural heritage.</p>.<p>Speaking at a programme at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, he said, "We will have to leave behind the narrow parochial divisions. A citizen with a nationalistic outlook will have no difficulty in embracing diversity. He or she celebrates this country's glorious past, regardless of his or her faith, because that is our shared cultural heritage.</p>.Judiciary or legislature exercising executive authority not in consonance with democracy: Jagdeep Dhankhar.<p>"Our shared cultural heritage is being attacked. Attempts are being made to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces." </p>