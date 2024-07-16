'Wages in India lower than Pakistan, Nigeria': Congress' Pawan Khera cites global report to slam Modi government

Congress leader Pawan Khera has flagged a global report that revealed that wages in India are lower than those of under-developed nations like Pakistan and Nigeria.

Khera shared a picture of the top 10 countries with the lowest minimum wage in 2024 according to Velocity Global 2024, among which India has the poorest rank.

The monthly minimum wage in India is $45 (Rs 3,760.61), while in Nigeria it is $76 (Rs 6,351.25) and in Pakistan it is $114 (Rs 9,526.88).