<p>A video of a woman saying that she does not need her and her husband to 'look good together', but appreciated him for being a provider has taken the internet by storm, and is leaving the online world in splits.</p><p>In an interview, the women is asked to share her views on the question of "looks vs money" in the context of relationship choices. </p>.<p>The woman, when asked to share her story by the interviewer, says, "I don’t think we look good together, and I don’t believe in that also. I think I look good, and his wallet is cute — that’s what I’m worried about." </p><p>"I don’t mind if a guy is not looking cute, but his wallet has to be cute," she added. </p>.<p>She says her story is a 15-year-long one, and how her husband has always supported her aspirations, “It’s actually a 15-year-long story, but the good part is every time I want something, he is always there. He says, ‘Maybe you want this, I can give you even better than that.’ So I think that is the best part about our relationship, and I really enjoy that.”</p><p>Many netizens supported her for her honesty.</p><p>"They’re husband and wife. She openly said she’s with him only for money. He’s not good-looking, but his wallet is big enough to keep her happy," a user wrote in support of the woman. </p> .<p>"That’s the most honest relationship. Things are absolutely clear — how often does this happen?" another user commented. </p><p>As one side applauded her, others scrutinised her remarks, calling it "heartbreaking."</p><p>A user on Instagram commented on the video, "This is so sad...heartbreaking for this man, being spoken about like he means nothing more than his wallet. Some women give all women a bad name...damn!"</p><p>"Respect goes both ways. Key to a successful relationship:) you should never, under any circumstances speak about your partner in such a way," another user on the platform added.</p><p>The woman's statements has ignited a debate on priorities in a relationship, especially in the modern world. Though many users found it a humourous take on the idea of prioritizing looks and money over the other, many found the take to be disrespectful. </p>