Warring communities in Manipur should meet Amit Shah, resolve differences: Manipuri actor Kaiku

The artistes have no work, and it has become almost impossible for them to sustain their families. In fact, the condition of the common people across the state has become extremely tough, the actor said.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 09:19 IST

Celebrated Manipuri actor Rajkumar Somendra, popularly known as ‘Kaiku’, has said both the Kuki and Meitei communities should hold a joint meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to thrash out differences.

The actor, who had recently quit the primary membership of the BJP, told PTI in an interview that many people have been rendered homeless and many more lost their livelihoods because of the ongoing conflict in the state, and it was time to work for peace.

“Representatives of both the warring communities should come together and meet Amit Shah and discuss all the pricking points and resolve the differences,” Rajkumar said.

“Many people have become homeless and jobless, and it was getting extremely difficult for them to survive,” he said.

For the last five months, the Meitei and Kuki communities have rioted against each other, resulting in the deaths of more than 175 people. Thousands have been rendered homeless and forced to live in make-shift refugee camps.

The actor said the condition of small-time artistes of the state was “deplorable” without work.

“The artistes have no work, and it has become almost impossible for them to sustain their families. In fact, the condition of the common people across the state has become extremely tough,” he said.

On his political ambitions, Rajkumar said he was yet to think about it.

“First, let peace prevail in the state. Once there is peace, I will think about my political future. As of now, the most important thing is end to this violence,” he said.

