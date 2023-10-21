Watch | Man plays Garba underwater, video goes viral

With just a few days left for Navratri to end, people are saving every bit of their energy in the daytime to set the Garba floor on fire in the evenings. While most have limited their talents to the land surface, an Instagram user with account name hydroman_333 took his passion for Garba underwater leaving his followers and the rest of the social media in awe.
Hydroman_333, whose actual name is Jaydeep Gohil, held his ground underwater with a pair of dandiya as he boasted his dance moves on the famous Garba song Radhe Radhe. While his attempt on its own was commendable, to add to the festive vibes, he even decorated the pool boundaries and dressed in traditional attire.
After watching his seamless performance, while many may think that VFX would have helped him in his performance, his bio clearly reads “Not using vfx or any hidden support".
Gohil who currently has one million followers on Instagram, proudly calls himself “India's First Underwater Dancer” in his bio.
His post had around one million likes and over 1,500 comments. While one of his followers called him a “merman”, another called him a “marvel”, adding that her seven-year-old daughter was a big fan of his. One Instagram user even called him the eighth wonder of the world.
Gohil also has a YouTube channel in the name of @hydromanofficial9381 where he has over one lakh subscribers.
Navratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga that is celebrated for a period of nine days. It is set to conclude on October 24 this year.