Watch: On Diwali, BSF personnel exchange sweets with Bangladeshi counterparts at border

BSF personnel on Sunday exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts at border to celebrate Diwali.
BSF personnel gave sweets to those from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari, near the India-Bangladesh border.
People are celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, with enthusiasm across country.
Earlier PM Modi had wished the nation on the occasion of Diwali.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi said on X.
He has also travelled to Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces there.