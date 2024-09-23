Watching or even storage of pornography involving children is offence under POCSO Act: Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday held that downloading, storing or watching of sexually explicit and abusive material involving children in an individual device is an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala directed the courts against the usage of the term "child pornography" which involved the actual abuse of a child.

Objecting to the use of term pornography, which involved consent, the bench said, "The Parliament should seriously consider to bring about an amendment to the POCSO Act for the purpose of substituting the term "child pornography" that with "child sexual exploitative and abuse material” (CSEAM) with a view to reflect more accurately on the reality of such offences."

The Union of India, in the meantime, may consider to bring about the suggested amendment to the POCSO by way of an ordinance, the bench said.

The court set aside the Madras High Court's judgment of January 11, 2024 which quashed an FIR and charge sheet filed against S Harish after he was allegedly found watching such child exploitative and abusive materials on his mobile phone.