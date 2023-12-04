Welfarism plus Hindutva doing the job for BJP in the heartland

For the Congress, the ideological framework in these elections was articulated by Rahul Gandhi, who promised caste census and proportional representation in government jobs and educational institutions.

This should have worked in a state like Chhattisgarh with a substantial OBC population and a chief minister who came from the same community. It didn’t. Probably, because that’s a textbook Mandal narrative not associated with the Congress.

It’s too early to say whether the caste pitch cost the Congress a section of the upper caste vote. Or did the ‘sanatan dharma’ controversy triggered by its Dravidian ally, the DMK, add to its woes? What’s good for the goose is not necessarily good for the gander.

In all three states, the BJP did not name a CM candidate, and, in a new template, asked its sitting Lok Sabha MPs to contest in tough seats. The votes were sought in Modi’s name, but wherever required, the party was not averse to amending the script.

In MP, Chouhan’s candidature was not announced in the first three lists, but Modi in the last lap issued a written endorsement in the CM’s support. In Rajasthan, many of Vasundhara Raje’s supporters were accommodated in the last two lists, though she was not named the CM candidate. Despite having taken a position on ‘revari culture’, the BJP tried to match Ashok Gehlot’s welfare schemes.

The elections show that irrespective of the burden on the exchequer, competing welfarism and political populism are here to stay.

For the Congress, the only silver lining has been the Telangana victory. It now rules in two southern states and is in power with the DMK in Tamil Nadu. In the north, it has been limited to Himachal Pradesh.

The outcome of this round of Assembly polls will now weigh on the party’s efforts to negotiate its position within the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Will Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee be on the same page on the issue of nationwide caste census?

In UP, Akhilesh Yadav has made no bones about his offer for a tie-up in MP. The Aam Aadmi Party would strike a hard bargain in Punjab and Delhi. A comeback in the next round of Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra becomes tougher.