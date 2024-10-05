Home
10-year-old girl 'raped', murdered in Bengal; angry locals torch police outpost

A huge police force was sent to the area and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:35 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrime

