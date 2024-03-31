4 killed, over 100 injured as storm hits Bengal’s Jalpaiguri; Governor Bose, CM Banerjee to visit affected areas

The deceased were identified as Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), Anima Burman (45), Jagen Roy (72) and Samar Roy (64).

"Many pedestrians were injured by hail. The disaster response team has been deployed and helpdesks set up," a senior official of Jalpaiguri district said.

Dhupguri MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy told PTI that several people have been admitted to hospital with injuries.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her scheduled programmes and will head to Jalpaiguri later on Sunday, TMC sources said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose will also be leaving for Jalpaiguri on Monday to visit the affected areas, Raj Bhavan officials said.

An emergency cell has also been opened at the Raj Bhavan to deal with the situation in Jalpaiguri, they said.

Banerjee said personnel of the civil administration, police and disaster management have been deployed for relief work.

"Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc," she said on X.