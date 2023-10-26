600-drone swarm wish Durga Puja, perform Ravan Dahan mid-air in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Ravan Dahan, at one of Kolkata’s popular Durga Puja venues, this year, was performed mid-air by a swarm of 600 drones. The drones also wished Shubho Bijoya greetings, leaving people mesmerised, in and around the venue.

The programme initially scheduled for Vijay Dashmi evening, was deferred by a day to Wednesday night due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The show took place at Park Circus Maidan, a well-known public park in the city. Spread out in neat rows and columns, on a patch of ground covered with a sheet, the drones took off, and thereafter formed different patterns, mid-air. A Shubho Bijoya message, Goddess Durga, Lord Rama, and Ravana, were among the different visual depictions.