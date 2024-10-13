R G Kar case: 77 doctors at Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital threaten mass resignation

<p>Kolkata: Over 75 senior doctors at West Bengal’s Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened a mass resignation, seeking justice for the R G Kar hospital victim, and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.</p><p>A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the Registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14.</p>.<p>They cited “mental devastation” and “inability to work in the current state of mind” among the reasons behind the move.</p>.<p>In their communication, the doctors said they stand in solidarity with the junior medics on a fast-unto-death, whose health is deteriorating. They also expressed concern over the “apparent lack of visible effort from the state government to resolve the issue”.</p>.RG Kar: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 9th day, others on 'symbolic fast'.<p>The agitators have been demanding justice for the R G Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.</p>.<p>The Kalyani JNM Hospital doctors have given authorities time till October 14 to take steps towards resolving the problem, failing which they plan to formally submit their mass resignation.</p>.<p>Several doctors from state-run hospitals have already submitted collectively signed "resignation" letters to the West Bengal government over the issue in the last few days.</p>.<p>The state government had on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors was not valid and it must be submitted individually, according to service rules.</p>