9 killed in Kolkata building collapse, Opposition, Mamata clash over 'corruption'

Demanding a court-monitored audit by central bodies like the CPWD into constructions in urban areas of the state, Adhikari set a one-month deadline for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to publish the list of authorised and unathorised structures in its 141 wards.

"I will also file RTIs with the KMC secretary seeking details of such constructions and bring the details out in public domain," he declared.

While Md Wasim, the promoter of the building, was arrested, the investigation into the collapse was handed over to the homicide department of the city police. IPC sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder and criminal negligence were slapped on the accused, police said.

The building has been under construction since December 2022. It comprised 16 apartments, each of 500 square feet area, all of which were booked for sale, police sources said.

"There are several builders involved in the project. We are on the lookout for the others," a senior officer said.

Meanwhile, a show-cause notice was issued by the KMC to three officers of the ranks of executive engineer, assistant engineer and sub-assistant engineer for their possible "oversight" of the illegal construction, a top civic body official told PTI.

"The officers have been asked to reply within the next 48 hours and stringent actions could be taken against them if their responses were found unsatisfactory," he said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the collapse site and assured locals of stern action against the promoters of illegal real estate. She also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

"Sad to learn about the house collapse disaster of an under-construction building in the Garden Reach area of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Our Mayor, Fire Minister, Secretaries and Commissioner of Police, civic, police, fire and disaster management officers and teams (including NDRF, KMC and KP teams) have been on site throughout the night for mitigating the disaster," the chief minister wrote on X on Monday morning.