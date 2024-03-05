JOIN US
india west bengal

Abhijit Gangopadhyay announces he's joining BJP after resigning as Calcutta High Court judge

'I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal,' he said.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 09:02 IST

Kolkata: Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced on Tuesday that he is joining the BJP, hours after he resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court.

Addressing a press conference, he said he would join the BJP on March 7.

"I am joining the BJP as it is a national party, which is fighting against the corruption of the TMC in Bengal," he said.

He sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to CJI DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC TS Sivagnanam in the morning.

(Published 05 March 2024, 09:02 IST)
India NewsBJPWest Bengalcalcutta high court

