After ‘Sagardighi model’, Bengal’s Opposition ideating a ‘Diamond Harbour model’ to challenge Trinamool

The Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal is a point of discussion in state’s politics these days.

Naushad Siddiqui, the lone MLA in West Bengal representing the Indian Secular Front (ISF), is eager to contest and defeat Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in south Bengal. The ISF was a Left-ally in the state’s assembly elections, held in 2021.

The BJP-Bengal leader Suvendu Adhikari claims that he will have Trinamool lose the seat in the upcoming Parliament elections. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that if Siddique contests, then it’s dangerous for the Trinamool candidate.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, on Tuesday, said that what people and the parties will agree to, that will happen, adding that any decision on the choice of a candidate is a collective decision and takes place after a series of meetings.

The Trinamool, meanwhile, sees the comments of the Opposition camp as “just political stunts to stay relevant in the media”. “No matter who contests the Diamond Harbour seat, Trinamool Congress will win,” a senior party leader had said on Monday.

The Opposition’s optimism – specifically concerning the Diamond Harbour seat – stems, apparently, from an earlier political experiment, now popular in political parlance as the “Sagardighi model”.