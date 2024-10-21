Home
Agitating doctors to meet Bengal government today, but won't end hunger strike at present

On Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to end their fast-unto-death.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 02:53 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 02:53 IST
India NewsWest BengalProtestsMamata Banerjeedoctors

