Attack on ED officials: Court extends Shajahan Sheikh's CBI custody by four days

The judge of the Basirhat court in North 24 Parganas district granted a four-day extension of Sheikh's custody to the CBI upon the agency's request.

The court has directed that Sheikh be produced before it again on March 14.

Sheikh was brought before the Basirhat court, approximately 70 km away from Kolkata, where he is currently held in CBI custody, under tight security.

ED officials were attacked by an around 1000-strong mob when they went to search the premises of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with the agency's investigation into an alleged ration distribution scam case, in which a former minister of the state has been arrested.

Sheikh was arrested by the state police on February 29 a day after the high court ordered that the CBI, ED or the West Bengal police could arrest him.