Bangladesh not to take part in upcoming Kolkata film festival

Film enthusiasts will miss Bangladeshi movies in the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) for the first time in recent years, KIFF chairman and ace director Goutam Ghosh said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 14:10 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 14:10 IST
