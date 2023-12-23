Bengal BJP morchas get new appointees ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year

Kolkata: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's expected visit in the near future, the Bengal BJP has announced appointments to "morcha in-charge" posts of the state.

Hiranmay Chattopaddhayay's name figures as the in-charge of the Yuba (youth) Morcha. Paramita Dutta will be in-charge of Mahila (women's) Morcha. Shyamachand Ghosh has been assigned Kisan (farmers') Morcha, Rathin Bose will get charge of SC (scheduled castes) Morcha, Khudiram Tudu of ST (scheduled tribes) Morcha, and Manoj Pandey of the OBC (other backward classes). The Minority Morcha charge has been assigned to Mafuja Khatun.