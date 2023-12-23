JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal BJP morchas get new appointees ahead of Lok Sabha elections next year

Party sources add that morcha appointments are a significant step, as Lok Sabha elections are due next year. Meanwhile, Shah's tentative visit to Bengal is expected on December 26.
Last Updated 23 December 2023, 15:41 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's expected visit in the near future, the Bengal BJP has announced appointments to "morcha in-charge" posts of the state.

Hiranmay Chattopaddhayay's name figures as the in-charge of the Yuba (youth) Morcha. Paramita Dutta will be in-charge of Mahila (women's) Morcha. Shyamachand Ghosh has been assigned Kisan (farmers') Morcha, Rathin Bose will get charge of SC (scheduled castes) Morcha, Khudiram Tudu of ST (scheduled tribes) Morcha, and Manoj Pandey of the OBC (other backward classes). The Minority Morcha charge has been assigned to Mafuja Khatun.

Appointments of conveners and co-conveners under zones – Uttarbanga, Nabadwip, Kolkata, Howrah-Hooghly-Medinipur, Rarh Banga have also been announced.


Party sources add that morcha appointments are a significant step, as Lok Sabha elections are due next year. Meanwhile, Shah's tentative visit to Bengal is expected on December 26. Several layers of meetings are expected. 


On another front, the mass recitation programme of Bhagavad Gita on Sunday December 24, is happening without PM Narendra Modi's presence. Although the programme organisers had geared up with the optimism that PM will attend, the confirmation didn't happen.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 December 2023, 15:41 IST)
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT