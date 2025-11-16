<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has directed all district election officials to complete the collection of filled-in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms within this month.</p>.<p>The instructions were issued during a video conference with district authorities on Saturday, he said.</p>.<p>"The instruction to collect the enumeration forms by November-end came from the CEO. He has asked district officials to strictly follow the instruction," the official said.</p>.<p>As of 6 pm on Saturday, more than 7.55 crore enumeration forms (98.5 per cent) were distributed in the state, he added.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Agarwal also questioned why the distribution of the forms had still not reached 100 per cent.</p>.3 lakh voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC officials respond to Congress poser.<p>"District officials have been told that no lapse or excuse will be tolerated. They have been instructed to resolve any local issues immediately," he told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The Election Commission has made it clear that the collection of forms must be carried out smoothly and peacefully, without any misconduct.</p>.<p>Strict action will be taken against anyone found misbehaving with voters during the process, he added.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the joint platform of BLOs submitted a written complaint to the CEO regarding their safety.</p>.<p>Following the complaint, Agarwal directed district election officers to look into the matter and ensure a prompt resolution.</p>