west bengal

Elderly man held for repeatedly raping class 5 student in Bengal; used to give Rs 10 after every episode

He had also threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone, a police officer said.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 09:40 IST



A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl for around a month in West Bengal's Darjeeling district near the India-Nepal border, police said.

The incidents, which took place in Panishali gram panchayat in Khoribari area, came to light after the class 5 student narrated about those to her mother and she lodged an FIR with Khoribari police station on Monday.

"According to the FIR, the incidents took place when the girl was alone in her house. The accused, a local resident, used to give her Rs 10 every time after raping her. He had threatened her of strangling her to death if she revealed about the rapes to anyone," a police officer said.

Based on the police complaint, the accused was arrested and a case under POCSO Act was registered against him.

The girl was sent for medical examination to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, he said, adding further investigation was under way.

(Published 06 September 2023, 09:40 IST)
India NewsWest BengalCrimerapePocso



