Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose seeks report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her Bangladesh comment: Raj Bhavan

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her comment that she would offer "shelter" to helpless people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Raj Bhavan said.

In a post on X, the Raj Bhavan Media Cell said it is the Centre's prerogative to handle anything that is part of external affairs.

"The matter of accommodating people coming in from a foreign country lies in the domain of the Union government. Public statement by a chief minister undertaking the responsibility to provide shelter to people who may be coming in from a foreign nation implies Constitutional transgression of a very serious nature," it said on Monday.