Bengal govt groups its educational institutions, to share resources, encourage collaborative learning

The Bengal government had published its own education policy in September. The State Education Policy, 2023 is intended for revamping the current education system, cutting across all levels. The idea of sharing resources in the education ecosystem, percolates from the policy.



“These composite clusters shall be assisted and guided by the state level and district level committees. The responsibilities of carrying out the prospective activities shall remain with the cluster level and hub level task forces, under the overall guidance of the district level team,” the note added.



Earlier in April, the state education department had issued guidelines on the cluster-approach for the state’s and state-aided schools. The decision, now, to form composite clusters of the different institutions, at different levels, namely – schools, general degree colleges, technical and professional colleges, and universities, is in continuity with the earlier decision.

“A comprehensive ‘Guidelines on ‘Hubs of Learning’ through cluster approach consisting of Schools and Higher Education Institutions’ with horizontal and vertical integration has been issued… to all district magistrates,” the higher education department has stated.