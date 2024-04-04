Bengal Governor asks state to remove education minister Bratya Basu from cabinet for violating poll code

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said Education Minister Bratya Basu has "deliberately" violated the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by holding a meeting with politicians at the University of Gour Banga recently, and asked the state government to remove him from the cabinet, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, the chancellor of all state-run universities, also said Basu's act of holding the meeting on the institute's premises has brought "discredit to the university system".