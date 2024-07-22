Bengal Guv warns two new TMC MLAs of 'Rs 500 daily fine' if they attend assembly sessions

Kolkata: The conflict between the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal escalated with Governor C V Ananda Bose’s office warning the party’s two newly elected legislators that they would have to pay a fine of Rs 500 daily if they attend the state assembly sessions.

Notwithstanding the warning from the Raj Bhavan to the two MLAs, four other new legislators of the TMC may be sworn in as members of the assembly on Tuesday, with Speaker Biman Banerjee administering the oath to them.

Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar, who won the bye-elections in the Baranagar and Bhagabangola constituencies of the state last month, received emails from the Raj Bhavan, which noted that if they had not been administered the oath to be inducted as members of the legislative assembly by Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee, as desired by the governor, their swearing-in would be deemed unconstitutional.