Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended from Assembly day before Amit Shah’s mega rally in Kolkata

The Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, was suspended from the business of the House.
The term of suspension covers the remainder of the current session. Incidentally, the action comes a day ahead of the BJP’s mega-rally in Kolkata, scheduled to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
During a two-hour discussion on resolution – commemorating the Constitution Day – a certain remark made by BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh concerned the Speaker, who took cognisance of the same. Adhikari, and other BJP MLAs stood up from their seats, and the situation took a noisy turn.
Speaker Biman Banerjee warned Adhikari, cautioning him that such a behaviour can invite action under prescribed rules. The BJP MLAs, thereafter, walked out of the House with Adhikari, while the Trinamool MLAs demanded action.
The Speaker assured the members of appropriate action. He added that the Opposition leader’s behaviour inside the House is uncalled for.
Trinamool legislator Tapas Roy moved a motion under sub-section 2, under Rule 348 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, concerning suspension of members.
Nawsad Siddique, the lone non-BJP, non-Trinamool MLA in the assembly, representing Left-aligned ISF, also stood with the “custodian” of the House. Subsequently, the motion – seeking suspension for a period not exceeding 30 days or remainder of the session, whichever is earlier – was accepted.
Earlier in the day, before the suspension, BJP MLAs had walked out, as a motion on (alleged) malpractices in different state government departments was not admitted, though the Speaker allowed the reading of the motion.
The resolution commemorating the Constitution Day – that besides paying tributes to founding fathers of the Constitution also urged “upon all the Constitutional Offices to maintain mutual respect among each other and to uphold the lofty ideals of the framers of the Constitution” – was also passed after being put to vote.
Adhikari, later talking to press reporters, defended his action, saying that the responsibility of a leader of the Opposition is to raise voice properly, when issues of the legislative system, democratic, constitutional, or human rights are concerned.
Adhikari said that Ghosh’s comments included mention of the negligence of rules under the Tenth Schedule (of the Constitution), and he intervened in favour of his “colleague-MLA”. He recalled the earlier suspension of his party’s MLAs. “We are on the right track, doing what people have sent us for,” he said, defending the Opposition’s role.
Thirty-eight BJP MLAs also submitted a letter to the state assembly secretary giving notice of resolutions they intend to move, seeking Speaker’s removal from the office, citing 18 grounds.
Adhikari’s suspension adds to the list of the BJP’s woes it’s likely to place before its supporters, and people in general, on Wednesday in the rally to be addressed by Shah. After court directives, the party has succeeded in availing the venue for the rally in the heart of the city – close to Esplanade junction (Dharmatala) – where the Trinamool has been holding its martyrs’ day rally, annually, in July.
Sukanta Majumdar, BJP-Bengal state president, has said that a huge congregation will take place in the “historical public meeting”.
The Trinamool MLAs have been asked to hold dharna by the party on three successive days to highlight the plight of the (rural) poor, with the Centre’s fund-freeze in place. The party’s youth and student wings are writing letters to Shah for highlighting “rising unemployment” and “struggling economic situation” in the country.