Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari suspended from Assembly day before Amit Shah’s mega rally in Kolkata

Speaker Biman Banerjee warned Adhikari, cautioning him that such a behaviour can invite action under prescribed rules. The BJP MLAs, thereafter, walked out of the House with Adhikari, while the Trinamool MLAs demanded action.

The Speaker assured the members of appropriate action. He added that the Opposition leader’s behaviour inside the House is uncalled for.

Trinamool legislator Tapas Roy moved a motion under sub-section 2, under Rule 348 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, concerning suspension of members.

Nawsad Siddique, the lone non-BJP, non-Trinamool MLA in the assembly, representing Left-aligned ISF, also stood with the “custodian” of the House. Subsequently, the motion – seeking suspension for a period not exceeding 30 days or remainder of the session, whichever is earlier – was accepted.

Earlier in the day, before the suspension, BJP MLAs had walked out, as a motion on (alleged) malpractices in different state government departments was not admitted, though the Speaker allowed the reading of the motion.

The resolution commemorating the Constitution Day – that besides paying tributes to founding fathers of the Constitution also urged “upon all the Constitutional Offices to maintain mutual respect among each other and to uphold the lofty ideals of the framers of the Constitution” – was also passed after being put to vote.