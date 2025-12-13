Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Bengal Masjid row: BJP smells opportunity in replica politics

Since the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP has talked up several storms, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of Muslim appeasement through subventions to clerics and madrasas.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 03:25 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeSpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us