india

Bengal police arrest Maoist leader carrying Rs 10 lakh reward on head

Goswami was arrested Thursday night from a jungle near the Jharkhand border, the police officer said.
Last Updated 12 January 2024, 10:42 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Police have arrested Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head from Purulia district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

"We had information about his movement near a jungle near the Jharkhand border and initiated a raid. Finally, we arrested him from the jungle near Chowniya," he told PTI.

A few rounds of bullets, one 9mm pistol and a few documents have been recovered from his possession, he said.

Goswami was on the most wanted list of NIA and was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

"We will produce him in the court today," the officer added.

(Published 12 January 2024, 10:42 IST)
India NewsWest BengalWest Bengal Police

