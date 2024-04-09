Bengal police issues summons to NIA officer in Bhupatinagar attack case

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Tuesday issued summons to the NIA officer who was injured in the alleged attack during the central probe agency's raid in Purba Medinipur district last week, to appear before the investigating officer of the Bhupatinagar police station on April 11, an official said.

The Bhupatinagar police station investigating officer has also asked the NIA to bring the vehicle which was damaged allegedly during the attack on Saturday, stating that they want to conduct a forensic test of it, he said.

The police officer has also summoned three villagers from Bhupatinagar for questioning in connection to the attack on NIA officers when they went to arrest the two main conspirators in connection with a blast that took place in 2022 at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district in which three persons were killed.

"The NIA officer has been asked to appear before our officer on April 11. We have also asked them to send the vehicle which was damaged during the attack. We plan to conduct a forensic test on it," he told PTI.