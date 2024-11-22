Bengal teenager shot dead while shooting reels with handgun

<p>Kolkata: A class eight student was killed after a bullet pierced his skull when he was shooting reels with a handgun in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident happened in the Kaliachak area of the district on Thursday afternoon when the handgun, the teenager was using to shoot the video at his house, was accidentally fired, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Safiul Islam (13) was shooting the video on the roof of his residence at Srirampur under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station when a bullet from the 7 mm pistol went off and pierced his skull.</p>.<p>The minor's neighbours and family members rushed to the roof on hearing the sound of a gunshot and took him to a hospital where the doctors declared Islam dead.</p>.Kannada TV actor Thandaveshwar booked for opening fire with his licensed gun during a film discussion.<p>"We are trying to trace the source of the gun, which was an improvised pistol having sophisticated features," the officer said.</p>.<p>Another minor, stated to be a friend of the deceased, was detained by police.</p>.<p>He reportedly told the police that the deceased was addicted to mobile handsets and was making reels when the accidental firing took place, the officer said.</p>.<p>It was initially believed that Saiful was alone when the incident occurred, while interrogations revealed that the detained minor was also present there.</p>.<p>He fled the spot amid chaos after the incident, the police officer added. </p>