Bengal teenager shot dead while shooting reels with handgun

Safiul Islam (13) was shooting the video on the roof of his residence at Srirampur under the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station when a bullet from the 7 mm pistol went off and pierced his skull.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 14:27 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 14:27 IST
West BengalGunReelsaccidental death

