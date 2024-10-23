Bhutan PM to be special guest in next year's Bengal business summit: Mamata Banerjee

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has agreed to be the special guest for the state's business summit next year.</p>.<p>The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled for February 5 and 6, 2025.</p>.<p>"In the upcoming BGBS, we have invited Bhutan PM. He has agreed to grace the occasion...I am happy. Bhutan is our neighbour. We have a more cordial relationship with our neighbouring countries. This solves any confusion smoothly," Banerjee said. </p>