BJP questions TMC's silence on I-T raids in premises linked to family of Jharkhand Cong MP

BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said, "They (TMC) are always first to react on issues related to allegations of corruption in the BJP-ruled states. So why are they silent when a Congress MP is being accused of corruption?"

The income tax department's recent searches on an Odisha-based distillery company, owned by the family of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, resulted in the seizure of cash amounting to over Rs 350 crore. Official sources revealed that this sum is the 'highest-ever' haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country.