Modi violated model code of conduct by sending 'letter' to voters: TMC complains to Election Commission

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the BJP candidate from Varanasi, has violated the model code of conduct by using central government funds for campaigning.

In a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner on Monday, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said a message by the PM highlighting his government's programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force.

Modi has purportedly written the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15, the TMC leader claimed.