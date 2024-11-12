Home
west bengal

BJP's Suvendu says will stage protest at border if attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh don't stop

'The attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh will have a reaction as per Newton's third law of motion that says every action has an equal and opposite reaction', Adhikari said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 17:04 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalBangladeshHindusSuvendhu Adhikari

