BSF stops Bangladeshi group attempting to cross over to India at Bengal border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday stopped a group of about 120-140 Bangladeshi citizens who were attempting to cross over to the Indian side from the international border in West Bengal, officials said.

The force is on a 'high alert' mode since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Dhaka early this week.

The incident took place during the day at two locations under the jurisdiction of the North Bengal frontier of the force headquartered in Kadamtala, Darjeeling, the officials said.