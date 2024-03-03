JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay says he will resign; political ambitions still unclear

Justice Gangopadhyay declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 13:59 IST

Follow Us

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in the state stirred political debates, said he will resign on Tuesday.

Justice Gangopadhyay declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after submitting his resignation.

"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," he told reporters outside his residence here on Sunday.

Justice Gangopadhyay said he will submit his resignation to the President of India in the first hour on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

He has issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government-sponsored and -aided schools.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 March 2024, 13:59 IST)
India NewsWest BengalIndian Politicscalcutta high courtresignation

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT