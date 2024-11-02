Home
india west bengal

Calcutta High Court quashes life sentence of man in jail for over nine years

A division bench of the court held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to form a chain of circumstances leading to the commission of the crime, much less prove it beyond all reasonable doubt.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 11:37 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 11:37 IST
India News West Bengal calcutta high court

