Calcutta University exams went on smoothly, over 90 % of students appeared: Official

The CU did not reschedule the fourth-semester examinations scheduled for Thursday, despite repeated requests by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) to postpone the tests.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 14:05 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 14:05 IST
