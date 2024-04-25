JOIN US
CBI registers first case in Sandeshkhali land grab, sexual assault allegations: Officials

Last Updated 25 April 2024, 07:02 IST

CBI on Thursday registered first case in Sandeshkhali land grab and sexual assault allegations, PTI stated quoting officials.

Recently, a 10-member team of the CBI on April 20 visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing, an official said.

One part of the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited houses of the victims in the Sundarikhali area of Sandeshkhali and spoke to them individually, documenting their allegations, he said.

Another part of the team visited Sandeshkhali Police Station and spoke with local policemen regarding the investigation.

More details to follow....

With PTI inputs

