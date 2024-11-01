Home
Central referral system activated in five medical colleges of Kolkata

The central referral system would allow hospitals in districts to requisition a bed in medical establishments in the city before referring a patient.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:23 IST

Published 01 November 2024, 16:23 IST
India NewsWest BengalKolkatamedical college

